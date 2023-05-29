How to Farm Dragon Materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The four dragons of Hyrule are the source of some of the most valuable materials in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but getting close enough to collect them is no easy feat. Fortunately, we’ve figured out the most reliable way to reach each dragon and harvest their materials. Here is how to farm dragon materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Were to Find Each Dragon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK): All Dragon Locations

While newer players might think that running into one of the dragons is a matter of luck, I’ve learned that this isn’t the case. Each of the four dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Farosh, Naydra, Dinraal, and the Light Dragon, travels along a specific route that passes by (or through) the same regions and landmarks around the same time every day. The areas listed below offer players the best chance to reach each of the dragons

Best Location to Reach Farosh: Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Farosh emerges from East Gerudo Chasm in the early morning and follows a route that brings the dragon of lightning close to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, giving you a chance to launch from the tower and land on its back. The exact location of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is -2432, -2178, and 0307.

Best Location to Reach Naydra: Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

Naydra begins its journey through the skies of Hyrule at Naydra Snowfield Chasm, which rests at the western foot of Mount Lanayru. While you can glide to Naydra by launching yourself from Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, reaching the dragon of ice from the tower’s base is much easier. The exact coordinates for Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower are -3846, -1307, and 0539.

Best Location to Reach Dinraal: Sokkala Sky Archipelago

Dinraal, the dragon of fire, rises from East Akkala Plains Chasm in the late evening. Rather than try and reach Dinraal from Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, you’ll be better off gliding down to the dragon from Sokkala Sky Archipelago. The best position to glide down onto Dinraal’s back can be found at 3798, 1902, and 0991.

Best Location to Reach Light Dragon: Sokkala Sky Archipelago

The Light Dragon travels in a massive circle around the outer edges of Hyrule, making it the hardest of the four dragons to reach. However, once you’ve collected all twelve Dragon Tears and learned the Light Dragon’s true identity, she will descend to a lower altitude. After this, it will be easy to reach the Light Dragon by dropping down onto her from Sokkala Sky Archipelago. The best position is near Natak Shrine at the coordinates 0373, -1565, and 2227.

How to Get All Dragon Materials in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The dragons have four materials; a Fragment of Horn, a Shard of Spine, a Claw, and a Scale. To collect the Shards of Spine, walk along the dragon’s back and pick them up. For the Fragment of Horn, Claw, and Scale, hit the corresponding part of the dragon’s body with a weapon and grab the material before it vanishes. You can only collect these materials when the dragon is glowing, so you can only collect them one at a time. Fortunately, the dragon will light back up in a few minutes.

