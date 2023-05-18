How to Get Farosh’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can get valuable items from Dragons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Farosh drops items that players can use to fuse devastating weapons and bow damage. Finding Farosh can take some time, but once you locate him, you will want to grab a scale from the Dragon. Here is how to get Farosh’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find Farosh’s Scale in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Farosh typically occupies the skies of Hyrule between Gerudo Desert and Lake Hylia. To get Farosh’s Scale in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you should head to the location of the Gerudo Chasm where my marker is in the picture below. This is where he usually comes out of, and for me, he came out of this Chasm at approximately 2:00 PM. This Chasm is located directly south of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Since the time that Farosh spawns can change — I waited for Farosh to come out of the Chasm by heading to the sky platform shown in the picture below.

This location gives you the perfect view of the Chasm, where you can use your Purah Pad and zoom in on it until you see the Dragon spawn.

When he spawns, wait for him to get closer to you and make your jump off the sky platform towards Farosh. You will want to aim for the Dragon’s back — preferably the center as the closer you get to the front, the more likely the chance of getting electrocuted.

Once you make it onto his back, all you need to do is strike his back with a sword, causing a Farosh Scale to drop. It is important to note that the Scale only drops when the Dragon is glowing, so if it isn’t glowing by the time you land on it — wait patiently until it does. Only one of Farosh’s scales or claws can be harvested within a certain period of time.

What Does Farosh’s Scale Do in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Farosh’s Scale is a crafting ingredient in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can use it for several things, such as selling it for a hefty price, upgrading armor pieces, adding them to recipes for a nice buff, and creating yellow dye at the dye shop in Hateno Village. I used my Farosh’s Scale in my ingredients, which adds 90 seconds to the buff effect of my dish.

