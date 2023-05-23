How to Get Naydra’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the skies of Hyrule are patrolled by four majestic dragons whose body parts can be sold for a high price or used to infuse weapons with elemental properties. One of these dragons is Naydra, the dragon of ice, who lurks in the southeastern corner of Hyrule and offers a Fragment of its Horn, a Shard of its Spine, a Claw, and a Scale to those brave enough to approach. Here is what you can do to get Naydra’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

To find Naydra’s Scale in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first have to find Naydra itself. To do this, you want to go to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. This tower offers the best position to catch the dragon of ice since Naydra likes to emerge from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm early in the morning.

While you could launch yourself from the tower and glide over to Naydra as it rises from the Depths, I found that gliding down to it from the pillar of ice to the right of the tower is much faster and consumes less Stamina.

Make sure you know where Naydra Snowfield Chasm is on the map if you fail to land on him the first time. If you cannot get to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower before Naydra emerges, you can always sleep until the morning of the following day to catch them again.

Rather than wait for Naydra’s entire body to emerge, you should aim for the dragon’s head as soon as its upper body starts to arch. From there, head to the center of the dragon’s back.

Before you attempt any of this, you should equip cold-resistant armor. This will protect you from the freezing temperature that Naydra’s body produces and the wisps of concentrated cold that the dragon fires at you. The Snowquill armor set you can buy in Rito Village is perfect for this. Once Naydra’s body starts to glow, strike one of the dragon’s spinal spikes and claim Naydra’s Scale!

But why stop there? Now that you have Naydra’s Scale, check out these guides on how to claim Farosh’s Scale, Dinraal’s Scale, and the Light Dragon’s Scale to complete your collection. In my experience, I have found that fusing the dragons’ Scales and other parts onto Gerudo weapons produces the best results.

