How to Get a Gerudo Scimitar in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Among the wide array of weapons players can wield in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Scimitar of the Seven can be considered one of the best, given its massive strength and high durability. But in order to acquire it, you will first need a Gerudo Scimitar. Now, here’s how to get a Gerudo Scimitar in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find a Gerudo Scimitar in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The easier way to get the Gerudo Scimitar in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be done by heading to Gerudo Desert and then defeating either Shock Worms or Moldugas there. The reason for that lies in the fact that, after defeating either enemy, there’s a chance the weapon will be featured in the chest they will drop.

With that said, we were able to find Shock Worm and then get the Gerudo Scimitar by heading to a small set of ruins located right of Kudanisar Shrine.

You can check out the exact spot where we were able to find the enemy and thus acquire the Gerudo Scimitar, below:

As the chests will not always drop the Gerudo Scimitar, instead dropping either the Radiant Shield, or the other weapons part of Gerudo set —the Spear, the Claymore, or the Bow— it is highly recommended that you save your game before facing the worm and then reload it if you fail to get the weapon from its chest.

In our case, we were able to get the weapon on our second try, but trying to repeat the feat took us another 20+. As all worms can be killed in the same way, you can check out how to kill the enemy in our How to Kill the Worm Cave Monsters in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

