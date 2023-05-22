How to Get a Katana in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can make use of a wide array of weapons and combinations in order to become unstoppable on the battlefield. But can you get Katanas in the game? Now, in order to awaken the Samurai in you, here’s how to get a Katana in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get a Katana in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can find a total of three different katanas in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the single-handed Eightfold Blade (although this one may resemble way more a Wakizashi) and Gloom Sword, and the two-handed Eightfold Longsword.

While the Gloom Sword can only be acquired by defeating the Phantom Ganon Boss wielding it, you will be able to get the Eightfold Blade by defeating Yiga footsoldiers. The Eightfold Longblade, on the other hand, can be acquired by defeating Yiga Blademasters.

Like the Scythe, you can also craft a katana-like weapon by fusing a Blue Lazalfos Horn with any kind of hiltless single or two-handed weapon. The horns can also be used to fortify the base katanas while also keeping their form (you will lose their awesome sheaths though).

It’s also important to point out that among the weapons, only the Eightfold Longblade possesses the weapon’s characteristic charged attack.

Where to Find Yiga Clan Members in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can find both Yiga Footsoldiers and Bladesmasters by heading to any Yiga Clan hideout. It is also possible to find them in multiple of areas in the Depths.

With that said, we recommend that you head to a base located north of Jochi-Lu Shrine, in the spot marked below. It is also possible to reach the area by ascending from a pilar located southwest of the Kawisar Lighroot on the Depths.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Once there, just knock on the door and you will be able to fight one Yiga footsoldier and one blademaster, thus getting both katanas. After defeating them, go inside and talk to the NPC in order to get the Yiga armor chest piece.

Where to Find the Phantom Ganon Boss in TOTK: Gloom Sword Location

You can find the Gloom Sword-wielding Phantom Ganon boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by heading to Tamio River Downstream Cave, located on the intersection between the Cliffs of Laparoh Mesa and the Rutile Lake area.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Like always, once you reach the boss area, you will need to defeat everyone’s favorite Gloom Hands in order to make the boss appear, so don’t forget to bring a lot of Bomb Flowers.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023