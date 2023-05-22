How to Get the Magic Rod in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom includes many weapons — each with its own stats. These stats are made even better when players use the Fuse ability to combine weapons with items, leading to an increase in damage output. The Magic Rod starts as weak, but fusing it with certain items can make it a deadly weapon that players will want to get their hands on. Here is how you can find the Magic Rod in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Magic Rod in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can acquire the Magic Rod in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom through a couple of different ways. First, I got the Magic Rod by defeating a Wizzrobe north of Eldin Mountain. While I got the weapon from an enemy drop, keep in mind that I had defeated many Wizzrobes in the past and never had them drop the Magic Rod. In other words, the drop rate is extremely low.

The second and best way to get the Magic Rod is by purchasing it from a Bargainer Statue found in the depths. The depths have a lot of Bargainer Statues that you’ll run into, each offering valuable items for the player. While all statues will sell the Magic Wand — I purchased mine from the Bargainer Statue shown in the image below.

Related: How to Get Star Fragments in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here, the Magic Wand cost me 100 Poes. 100 Poes is easy to come by as there are endless amounts of Poes to farm in areas of the Depths. If you are having trouble finding enough Poes — try to get a high vantage point and throw out Brightbloom Seeds to light your surroundings — which should now give you a clear view of Poes in the area.

Best Fuse Combinations for the Magic Rod

The Magic Rod is at its best when you fuse it with other items in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You should focus on four items: Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz, and Opal. These four minerals will turn the Magic Rod into an elemental machine — for example, Sapphire will freeze enemies, Ruby will set them on fire, Opal will drench them in water, and Topaz with electrocute everyone!

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023