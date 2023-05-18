How to Get a Scythe in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom provides players with an insane amount of both base and weapon combinations, many of which are sure to turn even the mightiest of foes into dust. But can you wield a scythe in the game? Now, here’s how to get a scythe in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get a Scythe in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Although you cannot find a base one in the game, you can make a scythe in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by simply getting a Silver Lazalfos Horn and then fusing the item with any spear or halbert you wish.

After getting the material, you will be able to fuse the items into the scythe (Silver Lizal Spear) by first dropping the horn into the ground and then using the Fuse ability to attach it to your base weapon of choice.

With that said and unfortunately for all who hoped to get a weapon with a distinct moveset after the fusion, although the weapon will be Scythe-shaped, its moveset will still be the same as that of a standard spear/halbert.

Where to Find a Silver Lazalfos in TOTK: Silver Lazalfos Location

We were able to find a few Silver Lazalfos in the Goflam’s Lavafalls area, located in the northwest portion of the depths. For those looking for a pinpoint location to the enemy, we were able to find two Silver Lazalfos in a mining camp located right of Muotue Lightroot, in the spot featuring the cursor below.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023