How to Get Dinraal’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

There are four Dragons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and each offers rare items in the form of body parts that players can use for massive AOE damage or trade for a hefty price at the store. These body parts include the Dragon’s scale, claw, fang, and horn — each worth acquiring, although it will take some time. Each Dragon has their own path and spawns times, including Dinraal, found in the map’s northeast region. Here is how you can get Dinraal’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Dinraal’s Scale in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get Dinraal’s Scale in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you want to head to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower as a starting point. This is the best place to start for getting items from Dinraal, considering it is close to the Chasm that the Dragon emerges from.

Once at this Skyviewtower, activate it, shoot off to the sky, and head to the sky platform shown in the image below.

I chose this platform because it provides the perfect spot to watch the Chasm — allowing you to see when Dinraal spawns.

Check out the image below for which Chasm he spawns from. The Chasm is called the “East Akkalla Plains Chasm.” It is good to know on the world map which Chasm he comes out of in case you miss him the first time and have to try again or if you come from a different angle than I did.

Once he spawns (time can vary), wait until he has come out of the Chasm, and make your jump towards him. Your goal is to aim for the back of the Dragon.

Ensure you have fire-resistant armor equipped to protect you from the Dragon’s deadly fire that it shoots outward. The Flamebreaker Armor set is the perfect set to protect you from taking damage. Once on the back of the Dragon, all you have to do is swing your weapon at its back — causing the scale to drop. Pick it up, and you have officially got Dinraal’s Scale!

Now that you know how to get Dinraal’s Scale from the Dragon, take the time to learn how to get Farosh’s Scale and the Light Dragon’s Scale. Bringing these into any boss or challenging battle will help tremendously, as they can quickly drain enemies’ health when fused with an arrow!

