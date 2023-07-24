How to Find All Hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The greatest feature in Remnant 2 is the ability to equip two classes at a time, in other words, Archetypes. While there is a solid handful of starting Archetypes, players will have the chance to find hidden ones in the world. Here is how you can find all the Hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2.

How to Unlock All Secret Archetypes in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has tons of secrets, including hidden Archetypes. So far, five hidden Archetypes have been found, each with unique perks and skills. These five hidden Archetypes are Alchemist, Engineer, Explorer, and Summoner. Here is how you can find all hidden Archetypes in Remnant 2.

How to Get the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2

Players can unlock the Alchemist Archetype by exploring Losomn, but it comes down to luck. As you go through Losomn, you will notice sewer gates scattered throughout the level. One of these sewer gates has the chance to spawn a Manticora beast, who will drag you into the sewer. This is where you can acquire the Philosopher’s Stone, which Wallace can turn into an Engram for the Alchemist Archetype.

How to Get the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

Players can find the secret Engineer Archetype by heading to the second location in N’Erud. You will notice deadly fog at this location, which can be intimidating to explore, considering it can drain your health. Still, you must head into this fog to get the Alien Device item from a dead body on the ground. Take this Alience Device to Wallace in Ward 13 to get the Engram for the Engineer Archetype.

How to Get the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

Players can get the Explorer Archetype by beating the game and defeating the Final Boss. After defeating the final boss, players will receive the Broken Compass item. Take this item to Wallace in Ward 13 to create the Engram for the Explorer Archetype.

How to Get the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2

Invader is another secret Archetype that players can find in Remnant 2. Finding the Invader Archetype boils down to finding the Dreamcatcher weapon. Here is how you can find this particular weapon.

Head to the Morrow Sanatorium area in Losomn. Find three stone dolls scattered across this area. Locate prison cell keys in this area. Go to the basement and speak to the woman inside the last cell. Hand her the dolls. Unlock the door and grab the Nightweaver Stone Doll. Defeat Magister Dullain in the Shattered Gallery dungeon and acquire the Soulkey Tribute. Use Nightweaver Stone Doll on the blue cobweb in the basement of Morrow Sanatorium to receive the Dreamcatcher weapon.

Now that you have the Dreamcatcher weapon, you are one step closer to getting the Invader Archetype. In the very last area of the game, Root Earth, you will encounter cargo docks. Head through a side passage in the containers until you reach a unique-looking creature. Use the Dreamcatcher weapon on it to get the Walker’s Dream consumable item. Use the Walker’s Dream item to teleport to a different world and defeat the boss in the new world. This will grant you the Wooden Shive item for the Invader Archetype!

How to Get the Sumoner Archetype in Remnant 2

The Summoner Archetype is a secret Archetype that may take players some time to get. Players must collect Blood Essence (flying purple orbs) scattered across Yaesha to unlock the Summoner. Blood Essence spawns during a Blood Moon and can be acquired by shooting them. Take Blood Essence to the Blood Moon Alter to purchase the Faded Grimoire item. Give the Faded Grimoire item to Wallace to receive the Engram for the Summoner Archetype.

All Starter Archetype Engram Locations

If you’re looking to collect all Archetypes in Remnant 2, you’ll need to learn to find all the starting options. When you get your first to max level, these are great to find for a second Archetype. Read further to learn where to get Engrams for the starting Archetypes.

How to Get the Challenger Archetype Engram in Remnant 2

If you don’t choose the Challenger Archetype as your starting class, you can unlock it for a second Archetype by purchasing the Old Metal Tool from Reginald “Reggie” Malone in Ward 13. Take this item to Wallace, who will then give you the Engram for the Challenger Archetype.

How to Get the Gunslinger Archetype Engram in Remnant 2

Players who pre-ordered Remnant 2 will have instant access to the Gunslinger Archetype as a starter. If you did not pre-order, you can still unlock it by playing the game. Once you defeat the world boss on the game’s second level, talk to Mudtooth in Ward 13 and exhaust his dialogue. After exhausting Mudtooth’s dialogue, he will reward you with the Worn Cylinder item. Take this item to Wallace to convert it into the Engram for the Gunslinger.

How to Get the Handler Archetype Engram in Remnant 2

If you didn’t pick Handler as a starting Archetype, you can unlock it by speaking to Mudtooth in Ward 13 and purchasing the Old Whistle item. Take the Old Whistle to Wallace to get the Engram for the Handler Archetype.

How to Get the Hunter Archetype Engram in Remnant 2

The Hunter is another starting Archetype but can be unlocked anytime in the game. To unlock the Hunter Archetype, purchase the Rusty Medal from Brabus and then give that item to Wallace in Ward 13.

How to Get the Medic Archetype Engram in Remnant 2

The Medic is one of the starting Archetypes in Remnant 2, but it can also be unlocked if you didn’t select it from the start. To unlock the Medic for a second Archetype, speak to Dr. Norah in Ward 13 and purchase the Medic Pin item. Take this item to Wallace in Ward 13 to turn to get the Engram for the Medic Archetype.

This article was updated on July 24th, 2023