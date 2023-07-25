Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Nimue is one of the coolest-looking NPCs you’ll come across in Remnant 2. She is a mysterious giant that offers crafting rewards and sometimes clues for side quests depending on which generated campaign you received. Finding Nimue can take some dedication in exploration, so we are here to help. This guide will cover how to find Nimue in Remnant 2.

Nimue Location in Remnant 2

At the time of writing, there are two known ways to find Nimue in Remnant 2. How you find her changes depending on how your game is generated, and she is located in one of two places — Nimue’s Retreat or Beatific Palace. Here is how you can find both of these places.

Nimue Location #1 – Nimue’s Retreat

I found Nimue’s Retreat through a doorway in Morrow Parish Santorium in Losomn. This door is hard to miss if you explore all floors of this location, and it has the color of a glowing yellowish gold. Morrow Parish Santorium is found within Morrow Parish in Losmn, so if your game doesn’t have this location then feel free to reroll campaign or reroll in Adventure Mode.

I found the entrance to Nimue’s Retreat on the top floor of the Sanatorium, and I have attached an image below for its exact location. A crystal checkpoint on the other side of the door makes it an accessible location to fast-travel for future purposes.

Nimue Location #2 – Beatific Palace

You can find Nimue through Beatific Palace if the first method is unavailable in your game. At the Beatific Palace location in Losomn, tons of elevators take you up and down to different levels. On one of the elevators, there is an opening up against the wall, where you need to roll off as the elevator makes its way past it. It took me a while to get the timing down, but face the wall and roll when you find it appropriate.

The elevator with the hidden opening is randomly generated, so you must search every lift in the Beatific Palace area. The opening is large, so you should be able to find it easily.

What Does Nimue Sell in Remnant 2?

Besides a Faerie Needle, which regenerates Mod Power, Nimue sells various items for the player. At the time of writing, it is unsure what those items are considering they are marked with a question mark in Nimue’s inventory. Players have to complete secret quests and activities to reveal those question marks, so keep returning to Nimue as you progress through the game.

A cool hidden secret with Nimue is if you use the Dreamcatcher on her while she is sleeping — you will be rewarded with the Crescent Moon Bow. Nimue sleeps randomly, so feel free to spawn away and to Nimue, and eventually, she will be sleeping. Swing the Dreamcatcher at her while she sleeps to collect Nimue’s dream. Using Nimue’s Dream will transport you to a different world, where you can collect Amamy’s Echo Material for the Crescent Moon Bow.

