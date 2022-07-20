How to Find the Secret Lab in Stray Chapter 6

Stray has burrowed itself into our hearts as we play through the experience while being a loveable cat. With the sheer number of great areas to explore while progressing through the story, there may be sometimes that players need extra help with getting a certain task complete or solving puzzles. Within Chapter 6 there is a certain puzzle that you will have to find a secret lab and if you don’t really know how to go about finding it then you may have a slight issue with it. This guide article will take you through the process of how to find the Secret Lab in Stray.

Finding the Secret Lab in Stray

Firstly, you will have to of course make your way to Seamus and Doc’s apartment which will happen naturally so this portion won’t be too difficult for you. When you are within the apartment you will be able to start the process of finding the secret lab. Before solving the puzzle you can show the Doc’s Notebook from earlier in the game to Seamus if you want some dialogue about the secret lab. After this, you can jump up onto the desk with the pictures hanging up on the wall.

Go close to the one that is on the right side of the wall and proceed to knock it off the wall by utilizing the interact button prompt that appears. After, there is a message that can be translated by B-12 to ‘Time will Tell’ which is a hint for the puzzle. Next, there is a picture with a yellow robot on the left side that you can also choose to knock off the wall as it’s another picture you need to knock off to reveal the keypad behind it for solving the puzzle.

Now that you have everything you need, you can look at the four clocks on the wall that will reveal parts of the code. When reading the clock (hour) times from left to right you will get 2511. This is the code for the keypad that you need to input. After you do, the path to the secret lab will be opened for you to go through. Stray always has something exciting for you to do indeed!

Stray is available now for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.