How to Find Throne World Deepsight Chests in Destiny 2

The Lie, Major Arcana Opaque Card “X” in Destiny 2, requires you to find five Deepsight Chests on Savathun’s Throne World. While there are other reasons to find and open Deepsight Chests on Throne World, this guide will help you complete The Lie Opaque Card by finding Throne World Deepsight Chests in Destiny 2.

Where to Find Deepsight Chests on Throne World in Destiny 2

So, to find Deepsight Chests in Destiny 2, you need to be on Savathun’s Throne World. Fast travel over there to start.

Once you’re on Throne World, you can find Deepsight Chests in any of the three areas. The best way to find Deepsight Chests is to find the white Deepsight wells and press “reveal.” These can be found all over, you just have to keep an eye out.

By pressing “reveal” when on a Deepsight well, you might not notice any chances. That’s because the changes are subtle and often easy to miss. After using a Deepsight well on Throne World, you’ll have about 30 seconds to figure out the puzzle and open the Deepsight Chest.

Deepsight well puzzles can include shooting a handful of Hive runes hidden in the vicinity, following white footprints and claw marks and platforming to a revealed Deepsight Chest, or seeing through nearby tree trunks to get a Deepsight Chest. I also found Deepsight Chests just by riding around Throne World and stumbling upon them in random places.

For The Lie Major Arcana Opaque Cards, Throne World Public Event, Lost Sector, and boss chests don’t count. I doubt these count too, but you can find all the Throne World Regional Chests for fun if you haven’t yet. Good luck!

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023