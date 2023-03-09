How to Fix An Injury in Monster Energy Supercross 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you work your way through the career mode in Monster Energy Supercross 6, you’ll need to keep track of a few different aspects to ensure that you’re in tip-top shape. If you keep crashing while riding, there is a very good chance that you’re going to get hurt, and this can make your next race more challenging than ever. Thankfully, there are a few different ways that you can get back up and running with ease, so let’s jump in and find out how to make that happen.

How To Heal During Career Mode In Monster Energy Supercross 6

Depending on how you’re riding, you may find that your rider shape is always in the green, or always in the red. There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to heal yourself up, and even a few tips that may prevent injuries from happening in the first place.

Ride Well To Stay Well

This is going to sound obvious, but the better you ride, the better your overall health is going to be during the next race. Even if you may crash once or twice while on the track if you continue to dominate the pack, you’ll find that your health may stay where it was or even go up a little bit. As you continue pushing through and make it to the Pros category, you can also use your Skill Points and upgrade yourself to no longer feel the effects of the injury.

You’ll keep earning Skill Points by completing different tasks that are in the journal on your Career Mode page, so keep checking that out whenever you have a moment to do so. Upgrade your Physical Resistance until you unlock the skill “The Rock” to ensure you never feel the pain.

Visit The Supercross Park And Train With Jeremy McGrath

The Supercross Park is the newest compound and is quite a blast to mess around in. However, you’ll also have the chance to do Workout Sessions, which feel like a Motorbike Tony Hawk kind of experience. You’ll have three minutes to complete three different tasks, and depending on how well you do, you’ll see your health rocket back up to good.

Don’t disregard this, as it is one of the most important parts of the experience. You can access the Supercross Park directly from your Career Menu, so you don’t need to jump in and out of menus to get to this location. Find the Green Lighting Bolt in the central hub and you’ll be ready to train.

If I Could Turn Back Time, I Could Avoid This Injury

While it may hurt your pride to do it this way, one of the easiest ways to avoid injury is to keep the rewind function active. Did you take a nasty spill? With a press of a button, you’ll be able to rewind time and get back on track without taking a hit. This could also work great for those farming credits, especially during rivalries, as you are judged for the number of falls you have during a race.

Now that you’re ready to race at full force, you’ll be almost unstoppable. Depending on the difficulty you choose, you can find yourself ready to gun for the AMA Championship in no time, especially when you’re feeling back to 100%.