Does Monster Energy Supercross 6 Have A Freestyle Mode? – Answered

Image: Milestone

As you get on your dirt bike and get ready to hit the mud in Monster Energy Supercross 6, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to showcase your ability to do some Freestyle tricks. While watching racers maneuver their way around the track in an orchestrated dance of skill and endurance, sometimes you can’t beat watching someone do some sort of crazy trick on a motorcycle. Let’s find out if you’ll be able to superman your way to victory in freestyle events when you boot up this new racing title.

Can You Do Any Tricks In Monster Energy Supercross 6?

With the new Supercross Park addition to the game, you and your friends will have the chance to hit the trails outdoors and explore a huge park full of daring jumps, wicked turns, and so much more. But, it seems that the ability to do tricks beyond backflips and whips will not be available once again.

Related: Hotwheels Unleashed: How To Get The Bad to the Blade 2017 Car

However, while this may seem disappointing to some players, it makes a fair bit of sense when you look at it. While Freestyle Motorcross may be quite the daring activity, there is also plenty of training and skill put into these moves, as simple as some of them may appear to be.

Supercross riders are trained to master these heavy machines, expertly plowing them through corners and launching off of massive triples, but they may not know exactly how to hit a can-can off of a double. For the sake of realism, it seems that you won’t be able to use Dylan Ferrandis to nail a double backflip superman anytime soon.

While it would be interesting to see the addition of Freestyle modes, as well as their respective riders in the future, it seems that Supercross will continue to be the main focus of this series. That is until Milestone decides that it’s time to unleash a new freestyle motocross title in the future to fill the void felt by those that love this particular branch of motocross.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023