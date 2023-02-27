Does Monster Energy Supercross 6 Have Crossplay?

Image: Milestone

One of the most important parts of Monster Energy Supercross 6 isn’t just knowing how to nail a holeshot every time you start a race, but rather, if you and your buddies are going to get a chance to tear up Anaheim together, no matter the console you’re on. While there have been plenty of entries in this franchise, is this going to be the first that finally gives gamers the chance to partake in some Cross-Play shenanigans, or will you need to wait until the next entry before that finally happens?

Is Crossplay Available In Monster Energy Supercross 6?

Motorcross, in general, is a very social sport. Getting a group of buddies together and ripping through some dirt is a pastime that many have shared, especially growing up in rural areas. That’s why it’s excellent to know that Monster Energy Supercross 6 will support Cross-Play at launch so players can hit the track together, no matter the console they’re playing on.

While created tracks were available to download on different platforms in previous years, this is the first year and first entry that supports full Cross-platform Cross-play, meaning PlayStation 5 gamers can play with Xbox One users. This opens up a whole world of possibilities for gamers.

As the number of tracks grows per year, so does the amount of racers available to use. Not only that, but you’ll have the chance to create your own racer to duke it out for first place with all of your friends. Since this will be available on just about every platform, minus the Nintendo Switch, you won’t need to share a controller to get into the action as quickly as possible.

Not only will you get the chance to race with plenty of friends online, but if you want to 1v1 them, you’ll have the chance to do just that with the new Rhythm Attack mode, which will have two of the best racers squaring off against each other for the chance at all of the bragging rites around.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023