Forza Horizon 5 Second Expansion: Rally Adventure Release Date, Platforms & More

Racers, start your engines for some new content in Forza Horizon 5. After the release of the much-loved Hot Wheels Expansion pack, it looks like we’ve got some fresh new content on the horizon for this exciting arcade racer. Get behind the wheel of some new vehicles, see some new sights, and witness some changes to the general engine that powers Forza Horizon 5 when this new expansion comes racing to your Xbox Series X|S.

When Does Rally Adventure Release For Forza Horizon 5?

It seems that Rally Adventure is making a hot lap when it comes to the release date, as this will come storming onto your Xbox console and PC starting on March 29, 2023. What makes this exciting, at least for current-generation gamers, is that there are also some new tweaks to the engine to make the racing more exciting than ever before.

Which Platforms Will Rally Adventure Release On?

It seems if you are an avid Forza Horizon 5 player and happen to have an Xbox One console, you may need to think about upgrading to the Xbox Series X|S family before this releases. Leaving the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X in the dust, this expansion will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, as well as on Steam.

Why Can’t You Get Rally Adventure On Xbox One?

It seems the developers at Xbox Game Studio are aiming to make Forza Horizon 5 look better than ever before, with a new system being developed for better dust trails, alongside deformable sand roads that will make each race different than ever. It seems that the Xbox One family of consoles cannot handle these changes, so they are being left in the dust on this expansion.

What Comes With Rally Adventure In Forza Horizon 5?

Epitaph radio station returning from Forza Horizon 3; coming for free to Forza Horizon 5 with new tracks. pic.twitter.com/v3LLFjj4BC — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 23, 2023

It seems that not only are we getting a completely new world to roam around in, but we will also be seeing the return of a fan-favorite Radio Station with this expansion pack. Epitaph Radio is making its triumphant return from Forza Horizon 3, much to the enjoyment of metalheads around the world.

Alongside that, these new features will also be added with this expansion:

10 New Vehicles, including the Ford Lightning EV

Sierra Nueva map

Deformable Terrain

Destroyable Forests

New routes

More racing events

Enhanced visual effects

Will Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure Be On Game Pass?

While it may be exciting to think about the possibility of this coming to Game Pass, it’s not confirmed that it will be. At the end of the release trailer, it does show that Game Pass is listed as a platform that it will be available on, but it may just be a reduced purchase price. As the game inches closer to release, we will ensure to let you know if it will be available as a Day One Download on this service.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023