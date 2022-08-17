How to Fix Apex Legends Currency Not Loading

In Apex Legends, the currency is either paid for or worked hard for. Either way, the last thing you want is for your currency to not load in Apex Legends. Especially with Vantage, the new legend available to purchase, great skins in rotation, and more, you’ll want to fix this bug as soon as possible. Here is how to load your currency in Apex Legends.

How to Fix Currency Not Loading in Apex Legends

Whether it is Apex Legends Coins, Tokens, or Crafting Materials, players are reporting that their currency is not loading correctly in the game. You’ll know if this is the case for you if a black loading bar continues back and forth over each one of your currency types in the top right corner of the main play screen.

Some players have even reported that they aren’t receiving their level-up bonuses like Apex Tokens and Loot Boxes. There is no official fix for loading in your currency in Apex Legends yet, but some players have found a few workarounds.

Here are the only fixes so far for loading your currency in Apex Legends:

Quit and Relaunch Apex Legends

Restart your console or PC

Wait 24 hours

Because there isn’t a hotfix for this currency bug yet, some players have found success in simply restarting their game or console or simply waiting 24 hours. We know this isn’t the best news, but errors and bugs are somewhat common for live service games.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.