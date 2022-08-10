How to Fix ‘Stuck on Patching Files’ in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is having tons of players returning to the game each day and as with any game where the main features rely on online functionality, an error accessing the game’s servers or updating the experience can throw up a lot of issues for players. Especially so if EA servers are down for a while. One of the errors that you may encounter during your time playing the experience is the ‘Stuck on Patching Files’ error and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix this for Apex Legends.

Fixing the Stuck on Patching Files Error in Apex Legends

There are a few methods you can utilize in order to fix the error. It should be noted that if there is indeed a server issue, this will generally be the major reason why this error occurs. You will have to wait until after the server issue is fixed by developers if this is the reason. However, if you happen to find this error happens generally then there are a few ways to fix it.

The first method is for a simple reboot of the game and the internet if necessary, you can always try resetting the internet if your connection is wireless. After loading up the game again, the error hopefully won’t be there for you. There also is another fix that involves you restarting the launcher for the game on PC. If none of these seem to work, make sure that you have enough storage on your system for any update that may be required and ensure you have the latest version of Apex Legends installed on your system.

Apex Legends is available at this very moment and can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.