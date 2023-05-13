How to Fix Diablo 4 Account Locked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you experience your account being locked when trying to get into Diablo 4, you’ve come to the right place. While I would definitely be nervous when experiencing a Diablo 4 account lock, don’t be alarmed; the account lock error is not permanent. I’ll walk you through some tips and tricks you can use to unlock your Diablo 4 account.

Diablo 4: How to Fix Account Locked Error 395002

The main reason you may be experiencing an account lock in Diablo 4 which is error code 395002 is because the servers are overloaded with players. If there are too many players on a server, especially seen during the Server Slam, then the game may kick you and tell you your account is locked.

Wait Out the Account Lock

If you have already gotten an account lock in Diablo 4, the bad news is that you’ll need to wait a few minutes or hours until the account lock is removed.

Try refreshing Battle.net and try to launch into the game again. I suggest you set a 15-minute timer and try again every time the alarm goes off.

Play Diablo 4 Outside of Peak Hours

To fix this Diablo 4 account lock error from happening again, the best advice is to play outside of peak playing hours. Usually, the peak playing hours for Diablo 4 is around 5:00pm to 10:00pm local time.

This might not be the best solution for you depending on your working hours and when you get to play the game. For that reason, there are a few other tricks you can try.

Turn Off Your Firewall

It is always dangerous when you turn off your computer’s Firewall, but if all you plan on doing is playing Diablo 4, turning off your Firewall can help you dodge the account lock error 395002.

To do this:

Click the Windows Start button and type Windows Security

Open that window and select “Firewall and network protection.”

Individually select “Domain network,” “Private network,” and “Public network”

Turn all 3 selections off.

With your PC’s network Firewall temporarily disabled, you have a greater chance of dodging the account lock error. I recommend turning it on again immediately after ending every Diablo 4 play session to keep your PC safe.

Restart Everything

A great common fix for a lot of problems is to restart it. If you are experiencing an account lock, you can try restarting your router to ensure a solid internet connection, restarting the Battle.net launcher, and restarting your PC.

Wait for Blizzard to Fix the Issue

The last piece of advice is to wait for Blizzard to fix the issue. This is the least helpful bit of advice, but it helps me to know that the issue is in Blizzard’s hands and it is up to them to fix it. There might not be anything wrong with your PC, so you can take some sort of comfort knowing that Blizzard will eventually fix any egregious errors like this account lock error.

