How to Fix Diablo 4 Stuttering on PC – Common Issues and Fixes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 players have been running into strange stuttering issues while playing through the title on PC. This has led to some players going to forums to try and work out why so many issues have been happening with lag. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Diablo 4 stuttering issues on PC.

Fixing Diablo 4 Stuttering Issues on PC

In order to fix Diablo 4 stuttering during the beta on PC your first port of call will be to ensure your graphic Drivers are updated as this will assist with performance greatly. You will be able to find out if there are available updates for your drivers by checking through the GeForce Experience app for NVIDIA users. For those who use AMD drivers, you can update these through the AMD software app.

Related: Is the Diablo 4 Open Beta Free? Explained

Within Diablo 4’s Graphics settings, be sure to bring both Texture Quality and Shadow Quality to medium instead of any higher settings. Another tweak you could make is to make sure that DLSS is on the Performance setting. A few extra settings you can for a decrease in stuttering have been listed below.

Dynamic Shadows: Off

Off Max Background FPS: Any Number Between 1-7

Any Number Between 1-7 Fog Quality: Medium

Why are Diablo 4 Stuttering Issues Happening?

The most common issues are related to lagging occurring, especially during high-intensity moments in the game. This can be natural at times for a game’s beta — even more so if you don’t have the minimum recommended hardware to run Diablo 4.

Nonetheless, stuttering isn’t just happening to those who don’t have the recommended specs. There is a known issue by some players that VRAM optimization isn’t handled the greatest at the moment. This is why changing both Shadow and Texture quality can have such a positive impact. After changing some of the settings you should see less overall stuttering happen.