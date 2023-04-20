Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam: Start and End Times, Rewards, and More

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has one last open beta weekend before it goes live. It is called Sever Slam and the purpose is for as many players to test the servers as possible.

Although Diablo 4 is a live-service game that will continue to get updates and tweaks, it has gone Gold, which means development is over. That said, you can experience the latest Diablo 4 update during Server Slam weekend.

Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam: Start and End Times, Explained

The Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam will begin on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET/5:00pm BST. It will end on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 12:00pm PT/3pm ET/8:00pm BST.

Whether you missed the first Diablo 4 open betas, want to try out the best Druid build, or are looking to make more progress that will carry over to the full release, this Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam is a great opportunity to get more time with Diablo 4 before it goes live.

How to Play the Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam

Everybody is invited to the Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam. To play the Server Slam, all you need to do is download Diablo 4 on your device and get started.

Diablo 4 Beta Server Slam: Rewards, Explained

The Diablo 4 Server Slam Beta is your last chance to get some unique beta Trophies and Titles. Here is what’s on offer during the Diablo 4 Server Slam:

Initial Casualty Title – Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

– Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title – Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

– Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item Title – Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

– Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy – Earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character.

Diablo 4 Sever Slam: Ashava Schedule, Explained

During the Server Slam Beta, Ashava, the first World Boss, is available to fight. You can face them starting on May 13 at 9:00am PT. Ashava will continue to spawn every three hours. The last time Ashava will spawn is May 14 at 9:00am PT.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023