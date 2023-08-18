How to Fix Error Code 0x0b4d000d in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Image: Gun Interactive

Many players who are trying to jump into Gun Interactive’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre have encountered a frustrating connection error known as Error Code 0x0b4d000d. Connection issues are always a nuisance, but Error Code 0x0b4d000d has hacked many fans of the asymmetrical multiplayer horror genre’s launch-day dreams to ribbons. Here’s what to do if you keep coming face-to-face with Error Code 0x0b4d000d whenever you try to boot up The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Fixing Error Code 0x0b4d000d in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Error Code 0x0b4d000d has plagued The Texas Chainsaw Massacre since the game went live. The error shows up when players attempt to either join an online game that’s already in progress or try to set up a private match for themselves and their friends. Like many other error codes that impact online multiplayer games, Error Code 0x0b4d000d is caused by issues linked to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s servers, and, unfortunately, there’s no surefire way to fix it.

If you’re encountering Error Code 0x0b4d000d whenever you try and play The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, it means that there’s an issue with your local server. The most likely culprit is the likelihood that your server is too full to accept new players. Since The Texas Chainsaw Massacre does not give players the option o create private servers, joining a public server is the only way to play the game as of writing.

Related: How to Get Lockpicks in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre

If you think your local The Texas Chainsaw Massacre server is having issues, restart the game and try to enter the multiplayer lobby again. It may take a couple of tries, but you should be able to play once the number of players on the server has decreased.

Error Code 0x0b4d000d reportedly affects every version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre available, including the PlayStation and Xbox ports. Gun Interactive is well known for responding to technical issues quickly, and it will likely just be a matter of time until the issue is resolved and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans are free to step into the shoes of the Slaughter family and their latest victims.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2023