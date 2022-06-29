How to fix Fall Guys Stuck on Loading Screen Error

Fall Guys has recently gone free to play and over 20 million players have been enjoying everything that the experience has to offer them. Of course, before you are jumping and diving with friends all over the obstacle-filled levels you may, unfortunately, encounter some errors before you get to that stage. One such error that has recently been happening is a loading screen error. This guide will take you through the entire process of methods you can utilize to fix the Fall Guys loading screen error so you can get back into the gameplay quickly. The time is now for enjoying yourself within the world of this brilliant game!

Fixing the Fall Guys Loading Screen Error

The Fall Guys loading screen error itself is when you get stuck on the loading screen of the experience. If you are constantly loading and a significant time has passed, it will be clear that you have encountered this error. There are a few fixes that you can try to use, these are:

Method/Fix Process Restart the game The easiest way to fix the error is simply restarting the game. It sounds extremely simple but more often than not this will likely fix the issues you are having with the loading screen until the developers update the game to fix the issue in the future. Reset your internet connection/router Another fix is to make sure that the internet is working and running successfully. If it isn’t, you may be glitching and infinitely loading simply because there is no internet. Try restarting your router and then restarting the game and booting it up again after that. Check the status of the Fall Guys servers Although this is a loading screen error, there may even be a possibility that scheduled maintenance could be occurring and there’s been a slight glitch that has perhaps kept you on the loading screen. So have a look up for the official Fall Guys server status. Contact Fall Guys Support If none of those fixes worked to solve the loading screen error then you can also try and contact Fall Guys support to see if they’ll help you further or also go to their support page.

The first fix will have hopefully solved the issue for you right away and you will be back to playing with others in the game.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now and playable for platforms such as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and (Epic Games Store) on PC.