How to Fix Grounded Multiplayer Not Working

Grounded is officially out and playing this backyard survival game is way more fun with friends. Unfortunately, some people are experiencing issues with the Grounded multiplayer. Whether you can’t invite your friends or you are unable to join them, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to fix the multiplayer not working in Grounded.

How to Fix Multiplayer Issues in Grounded

Finding and killing gnats in Grounded is fun alone, but much better with friends. Because of that, it is important to fix any and all issues you may be having with Grounded multiplayer. There are a few tricks to try to make sure multiplayer works for Grounded.

First, make sure you are Friends with the players you are trying to invite. If that isn’t the problem, then make sure you and your friends are set to Online and Available, not Offline or Invisible.

If those two problem solvers didn’t do it for you, the next thing you can try is inviting through the Grounded lobby screen. If that doesn’t work, try inviting directly from your platform’s friends list. Also, if you are the one joining, try selecting your friend that you want to join and pressing “Join Game”.

Since Grounded isn’t a free-to-play game, you’re Xbox friends need to have Xbox Ultimate to play it. Xbox Game Pass does not include Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play online. Xbox Ultimate wraps Game Pass and Live Gold into one package, allowing you and your friends to play any Xbox Game PAss game together.

After checking all of those potential Grounded multiplayer fixes, you may need to check your connection. Restart your platform, make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi or wired in directly, and try restarting your router. All of these methods will help you fix your Grounded multiplayer issues.

Once you have solved your Grounded multiplayer issue, you can start collecting clay and building your settlement. For more Grounded error fixes, quest help, and much more, visit our Grounded page.

Grounded is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.