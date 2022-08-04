How to Fix Long Queue Times in Dead by Daylight (2022)

Dead by Daylight players have been connecting to the game’s servers since its release in 2016. Everyone likely will have experienced long matchmaking queues at one time or another as with any online game. However, if you are running into some issues with queues always taking a while then you may want to actually know how to reduce the queue times and there thankfully is a few ways of doing that. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix long queue times in Dead by Daylight.

Fixing Long Queue Times in Dead by Daylight

In terms of the best ways to fix long queue times, one of the simplest is actually one of the most effective. If you are searching for a game and you can’t seem to find any, then canceling that search and trying again sometimes assists in getting a match found quicker. It may seem like doing that will help in no way for the queue times but many a time I have personally found that a quick reset of the search can really help with getting those queue times sorted.

If you have tried that method already and aren’t getting any results with the queue times. You may also opt to do a full restart of the game or make sure crossplay is turned on to make sure there is a lot more availability for matches. Furthermore, sometimes either killer or survivor searches take longer than the other one, so be sure to try switching mode every so often if the queue times are taking longer than usual. You will be finding a match in no time and either surviving to the best of your ability against the killers or causing chaos on the maps as a killer within the experience.

Dead by Daylight is available at this very moment and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC, IOS, and Android.