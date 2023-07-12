How to fix Minecraft “Abandoned Connection Closed” – Common Issues and Fixes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re trying to enjoy a game of Minecraft with your buddies but are constantly met with the “abandoned connection closed” error, you’ve come to the right place. I know a couple fixes you can try to get rid of this particular network error. Let’s get into it; here is how to fix the “abandoned connection closed” error in Minecraft.

Minecraft: How to Fix the “Abandoned Connection Closed” Error, Explained

As great as Minecraft is, it isn’t immune to errors and bugs. The “abandoned connection closed” error is a network issue that can be resolved by trying a few of these tricks. There is no immediate cure-all fix for this error, so you’ll need to try these common fix techniques which should allow you to fix the issue.

Restart Your Device

Whether you are on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or any other device, you can attempt to fix the “abandoned connection closed” error by restarting your device.

To do this, I recommend power cycling your device which involves turning off your device and unplugging the power cable. Wait for about 15 seconds and then plug the device back in and boot it up.

Try launching into a Minecraft server again to see if you get the same “abandoned connection closed” error. If you don’t, then you fixed the error and can get back to playing. If this didn’t solve your problem, then keep reading.

Check Your Internet Connection

If power cycling your device didn’t work, the next step you need to try is checking your internet. Minecraft is an online game that requires a stable and active internet connection.

To do this, go to your router and check to see if it is on and functioning. Make sure that your device is securely connected to the internet via Wi-Fi.

If possible, I recommend running an ethernet cable from your router to your device. By doing this, you provide a rock-solid connection from your device to the internet. If you still get the “abandoned connection closed” error after trying this technique, then you know the problem isn’t your internet.

Uninstall and Reinstall Minecraft

Sometimes, for numerous reasons, game files can become corrupted. This can happen to your download of Minecraft which may cause the “abandoned connection closed” error. The only way to fix the issue if this is the case for you is to uninstall Minecraft and reinstall it.

Wait for Mojang to Patch the Error

If none of these fixes work for you, then sadly, the best thing you can do is wait for Mojang to fix the error themselves. It is not uncommon for a developer to have to fix a particularly egregious error or bug on their end through a hotfix or patch.

Keep an eye out for patch notes that mention the “abandoned connection closed” error. For now, you can enjoy a different game.

