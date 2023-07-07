How to Make Potion of Water Breathing in Minecraft

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minecraft players will be very familiar with the process of brewing potions if they have been playing for a while, and the Potion of Water Breathing is extremely important for any player. I know how many times this potion has saved me when underwater so there is plenty of reason as to why you should learn the recipe. This article will take you through how to make a Potion of Water Breathing in Minecraft and also includes some bonus tips just for you.

Recipe for Potion of Water Breathing in Minecraft

The first thing you will need for making the Potion of Water Breathing is a Brewing Stand. This can be crafted with three stone blocks (your best bet is regular Cobblestone for quickness) and one blaze rod. You will need a Crafting Table and when you are in the general Crafting Grid, place the stone blocks in a horizontal line, then have the Blaze Rod above the stone block in the middle. I have listed every ingredient you need for the water-breathing potion below.

Brewing Stand

One Pufferfish | Placed at the top — Pufferfish can be found in warm, lukewarm, and deep lukewarm water biomes . If you jump into the ocean and search around I have found it doesn’t take too long to find one — just (unfortunately) kill it to grab it when you do find them.

— Pufferfish can be . If you jump into the ocean and search around I have found it doesn’t take too long to find one — just (unfortunately) kill it to grab it when you do find them. Blaze Powder | Placed in the Fuel section , it can be obtained by eliminating Blazes, picking up Blaze Rods(s), and placing the rod in the middle square of a crafting table.

| , it can be obtained by eliminating Blazes, picking up Blaze Rods(s), and placing the rod in the middle square of a crafting table. One Awkward Potion | Placed at the bottom

Redstone | Placed at the top — Once you have your Water Breathing Potion, you can add Redstone if you want to increase the duration of the potion to eight minutes instead of three.

How to Make an Awkward Potion in Minecraft

In order to make the Awkward Potion, you will need to place a water bottle in the Brewing Stand along with the Blaze Powder (fuel) and one Nether Wart as the main ingredient. Nether Wart can be found (unsurprisingly) in the Nether. You will be able to locate Nether Wart in Nether Fortresses and it will be growing on the Soul Sand in the area — Looking in the basement is a great way to try and find some.

When you add all of that to the Brewing Stand you will create an Awkward Potion and you can proceed with making the Potion of Water Breathing — time to go exploring some Ocean Monuments with a fresh breath of air!

