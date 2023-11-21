How to Fix MW3 Zombies Deadbolt Turret Mission Not Working

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While many errors may or may not appear during your zombie adventures, this might not be what you expect. Here is how to fix the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Deadbolt Turret mission not working.

MW3 Zombies: How to Fix Deadbolt Turret Mission Not Working

If you are wondering why your Deadbolt Turret activations are not counting properly, then perhaps you are trying to complete the Tier 3 Modern Warfare 3 mission called Automated Backup. Many have encountered this “error” whenever they activate the Deadbolt Turrets using the necessary Turret Circuits. However, there is a misconception going on right now regarding this mission. While you can certainly activate Deadbolt Turrets with the base Turret Circuits, you have to activate them by using Ammo Mod Circuit Boards.

That means that you need a Modded Turret Circuit which is much rarer than the base one. These include Freeze, Fire, and Brain Rot Turret Circuits, among others. To find these, you will have to scourge the earth, and by scourge the earth, I mean to visit Aether Nests, Infected Strongholds, and even Gas Stations if you are extremely lucky. Both Aether Nests and Infected Strongholds need you to clear the infection by destroying the Cysts on the walls and ceilings. Afterwards, opening the glowing caches could render a Modded Turret Circuit, if the RNG overlords smile upon you. If they do, activate a Deadbolt Turret, wait for a bit, and you will see it registering in your mission progress.

Be sure to wear a Gas Mask since the environment in both Aether Nests and Infected Strongholds is quite toxic. Keep grinding until you find the correct Turret Circuit and complete the Tier 3 missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

