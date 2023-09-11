How to Fix MyNBA 2K24 App Not Working

Image: Visual Concepts

MyNBA 2K24 is a companion app for the famous basketball simulation game from Visual Concepts. It can be a great way to stay connected to NBA 2K and get consistent updates for the game. It also allows you to scan your face and input it into the game! The downfall is that the app can run into technical issues. Here is how you can fix the MyNBA 2K24 app not working.

Fix For MyNBA 2K24 App Not Working

You can take a few methods if you are running into technical issues with the MyNBA 2K24 app. First, the most common fix for problems with the app is to uninstall and reinstall the app through the Google Store or Apple App Store. Like other apps, this usually solves most issues regarding techincal issues.

If you tried uninstalling and reinstalling the MyNBA 2K24 app and it still isn’t working, your next best bet is to ensure the app is updated to its latest version. With apps constantly getting upgraded on mobile devices, you may have an older version of MyNBA 2K24, leading to its failure to work correctly.

Lastly, if nothing works, you should contact the support team at 2K. You can do this by heading to the NBA 2K24 support webpage, which I have attached to this guide.

It’s also possible that the servers are down for the app, so follow the official NBA 2K24 Twitter (X) account for information on that.

Related: NBA 2K24 Timing Stability Explained

How to Fix MyNBA 2K24 Face Scan Not Working

One of the most common issues with the MyNBA 2K24 app is the face scan feature not working. If your face is not scanning, don’t worry. To fix this issue, follow all the methods mentioned previously in this guide, and when it comes time to scan your face, rotate your head at a slow pace. Turning your head quickly while the app tries to scan your face will likely result in an error.

After following the steps mentioned, such as uninstalling and reinstalling, updating the app, and moving your face very slowly, the face scan will work for you. When completed, you will get a notification informing you that your face scan is ready to be put in-game!

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023