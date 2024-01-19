How to Fix OnCreateSessionComplete Error in Palworld

Image: Pocket Pair

Some players eager to jump into Palworld for the first time are being hit with a lengthy error message preventing them from creating a world. This guide covers how to fix the “OnCreateSessionComplete Delegate bWasSuccessful == false” error so you can quickly get back to beating sheep with a stick.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix The “OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate bWasSuccessful == false” Error in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re trying to create a Palworld world for the first time, you may have encountered either the “OnCreateSessionComplete Delegate bWasSuccessful == false” or “failed to host multiplayer session” error.

To fix either of these world creation errors in Palworld, you have two options:

Disable multiplayer

Keep attempting to create your world until the error disappears

I encountered the “OnCreateSessionComplete” error the first time I launched Palworld, but I was eventually able to jump in after multiple attempts. It took about three tries before I was able to jump into my first world, where a Dinossom soon defeated me after charging at it with my bare fists.

Others on Reddit have reported that turning off multiplayer will always fix this issue, whether it appears when you create a world or after messing with the settings of an existing one.

Why Does The “OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate bWasSuccessful == false” Error Happen?

Palworld is still in early access, so players can expect numerous bugs before Pocket Pair squashes them for its full release. The “OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate bWasSuccessful == false” error is an Unreal Engine error that happens when a multiplayer session fails for one reason or another.

To avoid the error popping up in the future, don’t touch any settings while multiplayer is active. You may think you’ve seen the last of it once you finally enter your world, but this sneaky mouthful of an error can creep back.

Now that you can freely explore Palworld, check out our guide covering all Pal types and their weaknesses to ensure you’re well prepared. Oh, and don’t forget about being able to capture humans too.

This guide was written while playing Palworld on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024