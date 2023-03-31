Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are enjoying WWE 2K23 but having trouble with the trio entrance, you’ve come to the right place. While every other entrance type is customizable, for some reason, the trio entrance in WWE 2K23 has issues.

How to Fix the Trio Entrance Not Working in WWE 2K23

Whether you are looking to play with friends or just want to enjoy a 3v3 match, the trio entrance in WWE 2K23 can’t be customized. Many people have complained about the entrances in previous WWE 2K games, but the problems seem to continue in WWE 2K23.

As players have continued to rightfully complain about the lack of customization for trio entrances in WWE 2K23, the developers have responded and said, “The edit button for trio entrances in Universe mode doesn’t exist, and because of this, trio entrances cannot be changed.”

Visual Concepts Entertainment Studios, the developers of WWE 2K23, are aware of the lack of customization for trio entrances and have baked that into the design. Your game isn’t broken, it’s just that there is no way to customize trio entrances in Universe mode in WWE 2K23.

Visual Concepts have heard the feedback from fans and are looking to implement changes in the future. Whether we get customization for trio entrances in a WWE 2K23 patch notes or in a new game is to be determined.

While it is a huge bummer that there is no foreseeable way to customize trio entrances in WWE 2K23, you can still enjoy everything else that the game has to offer. Whether you work toward unlocking a specific character or work your way through MyRise, WWE 2K23 has a lot to offer… except for trio entrance customization.

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023