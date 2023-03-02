Image: Twitch

If you are trying to enjoy a streamer steam Hi-Fi Rush on Twitch or are trying to stream something yourself on Twitch, you might run into an error that says “This Content is No Longer Available.” If the video hasn’t been taken down, there are a few tricks to try to get Twitch working again.

How to Fix Twitch ‘This Content is No Longer Available’ Error

There’s nothing worse than trying to get Twitch Drops on your favorite game and Twitch hits you with an error. The first thing you need to do if you are experiencing a Twitch error is to check the Twitch server status. Downdetector is the best website to visit, so go there and see if the Twitch servers are down.

If the servers are down, there’s nothing you can do. You’ll be unable to access Twitch until the servers come back online, so monitor downdetector and wait it out.

If the Twitch servers are online, there are a few tricks you can try. To identify your Twitch issue, you’ll need to go through the process of elimination. By following these steps, you’ll get Twitch back up and running in no time.

The first thing you can do is clear your browsing data. You may be getting a Twitch error because of some issue your browsing data is causing. To do this, click the three-dot setting symbol on the top right of your page and select Settings. In the search bar, search “cookies” and you’ll see an option to clear your browsing data. Select that and try Twitch again.

If you are still getting an error message, you might want to try accessing Twitch on a different browser. Identifying if Google Chrome is the issue may help you narrow down what’s wrong.

Finally, the best advice we can give is to turn your computer off and on again. Wait 30 seconds when it is powered down and boot it up again. For some reason, this is the magic trick that works most often.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023