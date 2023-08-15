How to Fix Ultimate Team Rewards, Coins, and Points Not Showing Up in Madden NFL 24

Image: EA Sports

If you’ve spent money on Madden NFL 24 Ultimate Team rewards, points, and coins but they’re not showing up, then you’ve encountered a bug. But don’t worry, your hard-earned rewards are not gone for good. Whether you completed in-game challenges or bought into microtransactions, here’s how to fix the error that keeps your Madden NFL 24 Ultimate Team points, rewards, and coins from showing up.

Related: Are Madden 24 Servers Down? Here’s How to Check Madden NFL 24 Server Status

How to Fix Ultimate Team Rewards Not Showing Up in Madden NFL 24

There’s nothing scarier than spending real-world money in a video game and seeing that money disappear without you getting anything from it. While it may seem like that is happening with this Madden NFL 24 bug, that’s not the case.

Take comfort in knowing that the MUT rewards, points, and coins not showing up in your account is a server-wide issue that happens when the servers are overloaded. Issues like this and the early access not working right happen every year with Madden NFL games.

The only fixes that exist for the MUT rewards, points, and coins not showing up is to close the game and restart it. This trick might not produce results for you, but I’ve had success with it in the past and so have many other players.

If restarting the game doesn’t fix this bug, the best you can do is wait for EA Sports to fix their game. However, when this issue has happened in the past, the MUT points, rewards, and coins have never disappeared from an account for good, so you will eventually see your rewards in your account.

Give it time and your Madden Ultimate Team rewards, coins, and points will show up… eventually. In the meantime, you can research what the best passing styles are in Madden NFL 24.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023