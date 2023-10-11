Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a massive cast of characters who may help or hinder you as you travel along the Sword Coast. One of the most endearing faces you’ll encounter on your journey is Yenna, a young girl who has been separated from her mother and asks to stay at your camp. Yenna is one of several characters who can be abducted as part of a late-game quest, but many players are reporting that they can’t get her back, even after the matter has been resolved. Here’s how to fix Yenna disappearing in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Yenna Back in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yenna is one of the first characters you’ll meet in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s third Act, roaming the streets of Rivington in search of her mother. Depending on how you interact with her, Yenna will either ask to stay in your camp or attempt to sneak in at night. While your first instinct may be to assume that Yenna has sinister intentions, she is just a little girl, and even hard-hearted companions like the child-hating Astarion will form a soft spot for her after they taste her delicious homemade soup.

Unfortunately, Yenna’s story turns dark after your encounter with Enver Gortash in Wyrm Rock Fortress. Gortash reveals that his co-conspirator, Orin the Red, has infiltrated your group. This plot development can unfold in many ways, but every possible outcome involves Orin kidnapping one of your companions, with Yenna being one of the many potential victims.

Related: Should You Let Yenna Stay at Your Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3?

However, even if Yenna doesn’t become Orin’s chosen target, she may still vanish from your camp. This is unusual since she leaves behind her feline companion, Grub, who will explain that his owner disappeared if you cast the Speak with Animals spell.

How to Get Yenna Back in Baldur’s Gate 3

Based on my findings, it seems that Yenna disappearing is a glitch that, unfortunately, does not appear to be fixable as of writing. However, if you know what Orin is planning, you can take steps to ensure that she doesn’t vanish.

Related: Should You Kill Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3? Consequences and Outcomes

One of the safest ways to keep Yenna safe is to ensure that Lae’Zal is the companion Orin abducts. This can be done by pursuing a romance with her since Orin always targets the companion you’re closest to. If Orin is impersonating Lae’Zel, she will hold Yenna at swordpoint and claim that she’s the imposter, giving you a chance to save her and ensure she sticks around.

Another way to make sure Yenna returns to your camp after Orin is defeated is by making sure that she is the one kidnapped. Yenna is one of many “fail-safe” NPCs that exist to ensure that a quest can progress, and she’ll be the one kidnapped if you aren’t particularly close with any of your other companions. If Orin kidnaps her, she will be rescued once you complete the quest.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023