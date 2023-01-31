Ever noticed other Mercy players in Overwatch 2 who are so agile? They’re always airborne, heal their allies to max HP, and are just hard to kill. So what gives? What’s the secret? We can help you learn how to fly with Mercy in Overwatch 2.

How to Fly With Mercy in Overwatch 2

There are two methods to fly with Mercy so that you can be airborne. It’ll be especially useful as the support Heroes tend to be the larger targets in a standard Quickplay or Competitive match.

The first method is to maximize the potential of your Guardian Angel ability. You can fly towards an ally with the press of a button or key. While in that flight animation, you should press the crouch button. In the ability’s description, pressing it will launch you upward. Think of it like a super jump.

When you press crouch, that vertical leap you make can be followed up with your Angelic Descent ability. As you’re slowly falling to the ground, your guardian Angel would have recharged by then. Once you get the hang of at least staying in the air for seemingly forever, you can then learn how to switch between players so you won’t end up being a pocket Mercy.

The other way to fly with Mercy is to use her Ultimate ability, Valkyrie. Using this ability will give you the ability for 15 seconds. It’ll also boost your healing and damage-amplifying abilities. Using your Caduceus Staff will also chain your buffs to nearby enemies.

Now that you know the basics of how to fly, you should master how to properly move around by strafing so that you won’t be shot out of the air. A good Mercy can dodge projectiles by being both aware of her teammates’ health and the damage potential of enemies.

