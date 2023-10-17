How to Follow Mouse Symbols to Find Arib in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Initially, tracking the mouse to locate Arib seems quite simple. However, as you progress, this straightforward task can become quite confusing. The Fox and The Hunter is a quest that appears to be designed to disorient players, leading to potential frustration. Fortunately, I’ve been there, and I’m here to help you avoid roaming aimlessly.

Following the Mouse Symbols and Finding Ari

You must follow the mouse symbols painted on the walls until you reach the objective mark. Once you spot the first mouse, proceed in the direction its head is pointing. Utilize eagle vision continuously to easily identify the subsequent mouse symbol. Eagle vision will cause the mouse drawings to glow, making them much easier to spot.

Nonetheless, exercise caution. While the process remains largely unchanged, some of the symbols are placed in a way that might send you in the wrong direction. For instance, there’s a mouse symbol behind a donkey, and you won’t be able to see it unless you make the animal move. That said, if you reach this area and use eagle vision, you will likely find the next mouse symbols anyway.

Keep walking in the direction that the last mouse symbol you saw is facing, then turn right. You’ll notice two more glowing rats that are quite conspicuous. This is where things might get a bit more complex. After the second mouse, the next symbol won’t be immediately visible. Don’t worry. Simply turn right and continue moving forward.

Shortly thereafter, you should spot another mouse on your left, adjacent to a staircase. This time, instead of following where it’s pointing, ascend the stairs next to the symbol and turn left. After a small drop, you should see another mouse symbol.

Once again, move in the direction that the mouse symbol is facing. Navigate through the narrow alleyway, past a pile of leaves, and continue onward. You will see the objective mark in front of a window, where you will find Arib.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Note that there’s a chance you will find Arib following a different route. All that matters is that you know where to start and that you find the window with a mouse symbol next to it.

This is one of the simplest objectives in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but there are others in this area that can get quite complicated. They might involve infiltration, combat encounters, and challenging escape routes. If this part of the game starts feeling a bit hard, make sure to get some crafting items and farm some skill points to make Basim stronger.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023