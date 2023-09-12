How to Get 10-Year GTA Online Anniversary Rewards

Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and Rockstar is giving away some free rewards to players who are still rocking in Los Santos a decade later. If you thought Rockstar was going to do a huge event to celebrate GTA Online’s decade of explosive success, you’re going to be disappointed with this event. As per usual, there’s just a set of free clothes on offer. There are some unique bonuses for next-gen players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S though, so at least there’s that. Here are all the anniversary rewards in GTA Online and how you can claim them for your character.

How to Claim GTA Online Anniversary Clothing

Grand Theft Auto Online’s 10-year anniversary event will go live alongside the weekly update on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Once the update is released, you can claim the free anniversary clothing items by playing the game for 30 minutes. After you’ve reached the half-hour mark, a notification will pop up and you will be awarded the clothes.

Rockstar Anniversary Clothing



Additional items only available on PS5 / XSX

– Rockstar Gothic Sweater

– Rockstar Red Logo Sweater

– Rockstar Atomic Logo Sweater

– Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater

– Rockstar Warp Hoodie



All items may not be awarded at the same time.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/IQy6TsAGkl — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 12, 2023

Rockstar’s in-game giveaways usually lag behind players’ expectations though, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t immediately receive the outfits after playing for a while. Just keep messing around in Los Santos and play some missions or do some deliveries. Eventually, you’ll be notified about the anniversary rewards.

Once you see the notification, just open your wardrobe and you’ll see a slew of GTA V Anniversary items for your character. Most of them are just T-shirts, but there’s also a hoodie thrown in there for good measure. I know, really exciting stuff. Next-gen players get a bonus “You Own Los Santos” hoodie on top of the standard set of rewards, too.

It’s unclear how long these anniversary items will be available, so make sure you log into GTA Online soon after the anniversary event goes live. There’s nothing else being added to the game outside of the new celebratory clothes, so you won’t have to sink a whole lot of time into the game to claim these rewards. After you get your new shirts, you can jump right back into Starfield or Baldur’s Gate 3.

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023