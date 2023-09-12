How to Get 10-Year GTA Online Anniversary Rewards

Celebrate 10 years in Los Santos.

September 12th, 2023 by Diego Perez
Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and Rockstar is giving away some free rewards to players who are still rocking in Los Santos a decade later. If you thought Rockstar was going to do a huge event to celebrate GTA Online’s decade of explosive success, you’re going to be disappointed with this event. As per usual, there’s just a set of free clothes on offer. There are some unique bonuses for next-gen players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S though, so at least there’s that. Here are all the anniversary rewards in GTA Online and how you can claim them for your character.

How to Claim GTA Online Anniversary Clothing

Grand Theft Auto Online’s 10-year anniversary event will go live alongside the weekly update on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Once the update is released, you can claim the free anniversary clothing items by playing the game for 30 minutes. After you’ve reached the half-hour mark, a notification will pop up and you will be awarded the clothes.

Rockstar’s in-game giveaways usually lag behind players’ expectations though, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t immediately receive the outfits after playing for a while. Just keep messing around in Los Santos and play some missions or do some deliveries. Eventually, you’ll be notified about the anniversary rewards.

Related: All GTA Online Armored Truck Spawn Locations

Once you see the notification, just open your wardrobe and you’ll see a slew of GTA V Anniversary items for your character. Most of them are just T-shirts, but there’s also a hoodie thrown in there for good measure. I know, really exciting stuff. Next-gen players get a bonus “You Own Los Santos” hoodie on top of the standard set of rewards, too.

It’s unclear how long these anniversary items will be available, so make sure you log into GTA Online soon after the anniversary event goes live. There’s nothing else being added to the game outside of the new celebratory clothes, so you won’t have to sink a whole lot of time into the game to claim these rewards. After you get your new shirts, you can jump right back into Starfield or Baldur’s Gate 3.

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.

More Stories by Diego Perez

More on Attack of the Fanboy :