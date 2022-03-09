GTA Online and GTA 5 will soon be launching to PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S, making it their third console generation launch. During PlayStation’s Future of Gaming which took place in 2020, Rockstar had announced that GTA Online would be free for PS5 users. Come 2022, and a recent Rockstar Games blog post mentioned that GTA Online would be “available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players,” causing dilemma and confusion among players. So, to put an end to all this chaos, we will explain how you can get GTA Online for free on PS5.​

How to Get GTA Online for Free on PS5

​PS5 upgrades have kind of been a hit and miss when compared to Xbox Smart Delivery. To top it all off, Rockstar’s statement further confounded players leading a few to think that GTA Online would only be available to play for free for the first three months after its launch. But that’s not the case at all. Any and all players who download the PS5 version of GTA Online from March 15 until June 14, 2022, will get to keep the game forever.

You won’t even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to claim this deal. To download the standalone PS5 GTA Online when it releases, you simply will need to:

Fire up your PS5, and head over to the PS Store. Search for GTA Online Select the GTA Online standalone game, and add it to your Library. Download the game.

Once the download and install end, the game will be yours to keep forever. However, do make sure to claim this before June 14 as this deal will only be free exclusively on PS5 for the first three months from the game’s launch on March 15.

The newly launched version of GTA Online will feature new graphics modes including up to 4K resolution, a framerate of up to 60 frames per second, enhanced texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features, and all the other bells and whistles. Rockstar will also be releasing GTA 5 story mode for new consoles, although players will have to shell out some extra cash to get it and will not be available for free. Apart from this, a new GTA game is currently in development at Rockstar (presumably GTA 6) and players can expect more details after the next-gen updates for GTA 5 comes out.

Grand Theft Auto Online is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions coming March 15.

​