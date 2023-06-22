Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 is a fairly linear game for the beginning parts but eventually opens up to more open-zone areas. During these areas, it is essential to have a Chocobo — making traveling easier and quicker. The thing is, the game doesn’t make it clear how to get a Chocobo, so that is why we are here to help. This guide will cover how to get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Unlock a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI

Players can unlock a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI once they reach Martha’s Rest. This location hosts a side quest called “The White Winged Wonder,” the reward for its completion is the ability to call a Chocobo whenever you please. The problem is that players won’t reach this location and have the ability to partake in the mandatory side quest until about 15 to 20 hours into the main story. The good news is that this location is impossible to miss — so just be patient and continue the story, and you’ll be there soon enough.

Upon arriving at Martha’s Rest, an NPC named Roman will be near the village entrance. Speak to Roman, who will then offer you The White Winged Wonder side quest. During this side quest, your objective is to hunt down a Chocobo by following a waypoint and defeating a group of bandits along with a boss fight. It’s a relatively simple side quest that will reward you with the ability to call a Chocobo in your future endeavors.

How to Call a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16

Once the Chocobo becomes available for Clive, calling it is as easy as holding down the R3 button. A Chocobo logo will appear on the screen — showing you the command is being executed. There may be times when Chocobo cannot be called due to a very linear path (such as inside a dungeon), so don’t feel discouraged if the command to call it isn’t working.

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023