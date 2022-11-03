How-to-Get-a-Kings-Rock-in-Pokemon-GO

Evolving your Pokemon has always been relatively easy in the mainline games, and even the release of Pokemon GO had Pokemon evolving after being fed a handful of candy. But a specific set of Pokemon can only be evolved with a particular item alongside their regular candy consumption. Locating these evolution items can be incredibly difficult if you don’t know exactly where to look and what to do. So read on to find out how you can get ahold of a Kings Rock, one of the rarest items in Pokemon GO.

Where to Find a Kings Rock in Pokemon GO

The Kings Rock item is one of the hardest to come across in Pokemon GO, and while there is a potential for it to spawn when spinning a PokeStop, the odds are slim. There’s a 1% chance that a Kings Rock will generate from a PokeStop, so it’s not a particularly reliable system for getting them, unlike an Unova Stone, which spawns pretty frequently. However, if you spin a PokeStop for seven days in a row, you are guaranteed an evolution item, and there is a much higher possibility of getting ahold of a Kings Rock. But there are a few methods outside of spinning stops to acquire one of them.

You can buy a Kings Rock from the in-game shop, but it will set you back 200 PokeCoins, which is a significant dent in the bank. Alternatively, this stone is a frequent reward for timed research due to its elusive nature, so if you don’t have the cash to spend, then keep an eye on what the professor is asking of you to see if putting in some extra work will pay off. Since the King’s Rock is the only way you will be able to evolve certain Pokemon, it’s worth trying to get as many as you can by following these methods.

Pokemon GO is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022