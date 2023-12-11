How to Get a Loom in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Loom is very useful in Lego Fortnite, allowing you to create higher-tier gear and become a better survivalist. Like all stations in the game, there’s not much information provided on how to unlock the Loom — this guide will walk you through how.

Unlocking the Loom in Lego Fortnite

Lego Fortnite players can unlock a Loom in their build menu by first collecting Flexwood material from the desert biome of the map. Flexwood comes from harvesting cactus, which require a Blue Forest Pickaxe — a higher-tier axe made at the crafting bench. Players can craft a Blue Forest Pickaxe with Cut Amber and Knotroot Rods.

Once you have collected some Flexwood, the Loom will become available in the build menu. To actually build a Loom, you will need 9 Flexwood, 9 Flexwood Rods, and 6 Sand Claws. Below is a brief overview of how to get each of the materials.

Flexwood: Harvested from cactuses in the desert biome.

Harvested from cactuses in the desert biome. Flexwood Rod: Make from Flexwood at the Lumber Mill.

Make from Flexwood at the Lumber Mill. Sand Claws: Collected by defeating a tier-two wolf found in the beach and valley biome.

Once you have collected the necessary materials, go ahead and craft a Loom from the build menu and add it to your village. The Loom usually requires Silk Fabric and Wool Fabric to create items from it, so make sure you learn how to get the Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite.

Keep in mind that if you don’t see the Loom available in your build menu and have collected the necessary materials, your village may not be at the correct level. Make sure to continue to level up your village by visiting the Village Hall. In the Village Hall menu, you can see how close you are to reaching the next level, and it even gives you the requirements you must meet before leveling up.

What Does the Loom Do in Lego Fortnite?

The Loom is a valuable piece of machinery that allows Lego Fortnite players to craft higher-tier gear through Threads. By using the Spinning Wheel, you can craft the base ingredients to create items at the Loom and even have the opportunity to develop a glider! Additionally, the Loom will allow you to create balloons, which goes great with Dynamic Foundations and can help with traveling across the map.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023