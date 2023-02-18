How to Get a Rusty Trombone in BitLife

As you progress through BitLife, you’ll be able to pick up and perfect several skills, but while you’re in your early ages of school, you’ll be prompted a few times toward playing a musical instrument. While this skill might not be for everyone, it can come in handy later down the line should you want to pursue a musical-based career or spend your time busking for a little extra cash.

Buying musical instruments is pretty simple, so you can do it as soon as you have a little cash to spend, but be warned, sometimes they aren’t going to be brand new and perfectly finished. Unfortunately, sometimes you have to cut some corners to make ends meet, so read on to find out how you can get ahold of a Rusty Trombone and how much this new instrument will set you back.

Where to Buy a Rusty Trombone in BitLife

Getting this specific instrument in BitLife is pretty luck based since you’ll need to rely heavily on the stock of your local music shop. To visit, you’ll need to head to the activities menu and open the shopping menu. From here, navigate to the Musical Instrument shop, which won’t be too far down. While you browse the instruments, you’ll need to find a Trombone with a “rusty” finish.

This instrument will set you back anywhere between $1000-$2000, which is a pretty significant investment if you’re trying to get ahold of it early in the game, and you’ll want to be sure that you can afford it as soon as you see it since the Music Stores stock will change every visit. Also, if you’re looking to complete the Human Trombone challenge, a standard trombone won’t count toward the challenge, so you’ll need to check the quality before purchasing.

If your visit isn’t successful, the best thing to do to reset the stock is close BitLife, re-open it, and repeat the process of visiting. There’s no guarantee when this instrument will become available, so it’s worth keeping an eye out whenever you can. Once bought, you’ll be able to work on your musical skill.

- This article was updated on February 18th, 2023