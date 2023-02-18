How to Become a Street Performer in BitLife

There are several ways you can pursue a dream career in BitLife, and for many players, becoming a performer is one of them. Luckily, whether you’re more into sword swallowing or whacky magic you’ll be able to find your niche and make your way as a superstar.

However, that’s not to say that finding yourself in these positions doesn’t take a lot of hard work, and you’ll face several ups and downs, as you would in any field. Building a name for yourself as a performer takes a while, but even the smallest busker can grow their fame in no time. So, read on to learn how to start from the bottom and become a street performer.

How Do You Pursue a Street Performer Career in BitLife?

To start working toward becoming a busker or street performer in BitLife, you’ll need access to the Street Hustler special career pack, which can be found under occupation and special careers. Once you have access to this, you’ll be able to select your work location and skill from the drop-down menu. From here, you’ll be able to select when and how you work, and you’ll be able to target passers-by for a bit of cash and start building a name for yourself.

However, if you haven’t put much time into practicing your skill, which can be done outside of working hours to perfect your craft, it might take a bit longer to develop a name for yourself and become a well-known busker. Funds will be tight as you work your way up the ranks, but it’ll be worth it when you get closer to seeing your name in lights.

The best way to efficiently make money while performing is by frequently changing the streets you’re busking on and targeting some of the more wealthy streets, which will be marked on the drop-down menu as you select your location. Of course, gathering a crowd in these locations is slightly more challenging, but the tips make the hard graft worth it. The more time you spend working, the more popular you’ll become and the more money you’ll bring in, so it’s a career worth sticking to if you have the time to dedicate to perfecting your work.

- This article was updated on February 18th, 2023