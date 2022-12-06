How-to-Unlock-Special-Careers-in-BitLife

Picking the best career for your character in BitLife can feel like an incredibly intense process, especially since you will need to consider your player’s careers from the moment they begin school, but what a lot of players don’t realize is how many jobs are hidden in plain sight while they select the future of their virtual character. Each time you start a new life, it may seem like the options you have are repetitive and, depending on how long you’ve been playing, pretty stagnant. However, Special Careers can be unlocked to open a new world of work for you to explore during your next life, but despite the excitement of a selection of new jobs, it isn’t any easier to access them in the first place. So read on to discover how you can unlock Special Careers.

How to Access Special Careers in BitLife

Special Careers can be found by going to the occupations menu underneath your character log and scrolling down until you find the Special Carers Banner, signified with a top hat icon and a golden background. Selecting this will open up another menu dedicated to displaying every Special Career. A few options will have a greyed-out briefcase icon, meaning they need to be paid for (and BitLife dollars don’t cut it), but there are a few options available for free, such as Business Owner and Street Hustler, but these will change every new life. The following list includes every Special Career currently available.

Actor

Business

Mafia

Musician

Politician

Pro Athlete

Much like every career in BitLife, each Special Career has individual requirements you need to meet to apply. These usually revolve around your education and record, so if you’ve been caught in jail and received a criminal record, there are actions you will need to rectify before applying for a Special Career. But with a good education, you’ll have much room to grow in your field. The more time you spend dedicating yourself to a career, the more likely you are to succeed, and since these careers are tucked away, they offer a higher chance of profiting off your success and making the most of your character’s life.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

