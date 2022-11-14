How-to-Complete-the-Burger-Bob-Challenge-in-BitLife

BitLife is filled with fun challenges and collaborations with popular TV shows and films like Gilmore Girls and Mean Girls, which leaves players always wondering which lifestyle they will adopt in their next game. So for fans of Bobs Burgers, the Burger Bob challenge will immediately glimmer with familiarity. However, while it’s not too tricky to get started, and any player who knows the TV show will be able to spot the similarities between the expectations from the game and the show, you may find yourself stuck on a few minor tasks. So, if you want to participate in the Burger Bob challenge and unlock your way to Superstar Mode, read on.

How to Complete the Bobs Burgers Challenge in BitLife

There are five tasks you will need to achieve to complete the Burger Bob Challenge and to start, you need to be born a male in Newark, New Jersey. After that, your childhood can be spent working on building relationships and keeping your character happy since the next installment of the challenge will trigger when you are old enough to have children. You will need to have three children to coincide with the television show and own a food truck that exclusively sells burgers.

Once you have achieved these significant milestones, you solely need to focus on your business. Each year, you will need to rebrand your product for at least ten years, which pays homage to the tremendous burger-based puns featured within the show, so be sure to create something humorous for your viewing pleasure. In addition, you will need to turn around at least $1 million before you say farewell to your character and complete the challenge.

Before starting the challenge, you must own the Business Special Career Pack. Otherwise, you won’t be able to access the food truck option during your time with the challenge, and you will face a hurdle. So, purchase this pack before starting the challenge to avoid any issues.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022