How to Get Rich Quick in BitLife: The Best Money Making Strategies

If you’re looking to make it far in the life simulation game BitLife, you will need to learn how to make some extra money. Unfortunately, much like real life, coming across easy ways to make money in this game aren’t always simple, but we’ve got plenty of ideas on how you’ll be able to make this happen. If you’re looking to roll in the dough, follow along with us as we cover a few different ways to start bringing in the extra cash in BitLife and become a millionaire quickly!

How To Make Money In BitLife

Study and Get A High Paying Job

Make sure that you’re ready to study and learn, and get into a field that you know that you’ll be able to rake in cash, such as an actor, singer, lawyer, or anything along those lines. Make sure that you’re spending time to get the proper education, find the proper area to move to, and start working your way up the ladder quickly to start earning plenty of money so you’ll be able to retire as a Millionaire, if not a Billionaire.

Take inspiration from real life, and notice what is bringing in the big bucks, and start working your way up that ladder in BitLife. You’ll find that once you find your proper area, you’ll be able to start bringing in money faster than ever, so you’ll be able to live life easier in the game.

Inherit Money

Marrying an Older Person who is wealthy can leave you with a fair chunk of change after your spouse passes on. While this may not be exactly the most moral way to earn your money, falling in love with someone for what they have, rather than who they happen to be seems to be all the rage in Hollywood. Thankfully, since this is just a game, you won’t need to worry about judgment from your family and friends by following this route.

Since you can make things like this happen in this simulation title, you’ll need to get yourself involved in social circles that would work with this kind of behavior and follow through with your new plan to earn yourself some riches. If you’re looking to double up, you could also work on becoming an actor or even the next step while you follow through with this plan.

Become a Real Estate Mogul

Investing in properties, fixing them up, and selling them could help bring some crazy cash into your life quickly. As you make your way through life, make sure that you’re finding ways to make some money so you can begin to invest in different properties, purchase them and start selling them off, continuing this process until you can become one of the most revered real estate agents in all the land.

Depending on where you find yourself in life, you may be able to make this dream happen sooner than ever, as long as you live in an area that is high in demand. Making sure that you’re making the right moves can help you, even if you may need to make your way across the globe to start this new career path. Making sure that you’re educated in what people are looking for will help you, so make sure that you choose the right career path.

Become a Crook

If you’re looking to try your hand at a shadier side of life, you may feel like letting the intrusive thoughts win. You don’t need to hold a true job in BitLife, choosing instead to become a common crook, which could lead you up the ladder if you play your cards right. You’ll be able to get your hands on fancy cars, possibly even houses, but you could lose it all if a job doesn’t go as expected. You can make money fast, but lose it just as quickly if you follow this method.

You’ll never know what kind of crook you can be if you don’t try, and thankfully with this game just being a basic life simulation, you don’t need to worry about the true repercussions of what could happen if you fail, as you can start over again. If you start up a new life, you could always try this route, but it’s not a guaranteed victory every time. Make sure that you’re ready to lose what you’ve gotten up to this point if you try this out.

Pray To The RNG Gods

One of the easiest ways to make sure that you’re wealthy throughout life is to be born into a wealthy bloodline. Being born as the child of someone famous, royalty, entrepreneur, or more will guarantee you a cushy life. However, since this is random, you may need to continue to wait for this opportunity until you are stuck with a bit of luck, or continue to restart until you get the life you truly want.

While you may have all the money in the world born into this route, it could also be one of the most boring routes to go through, as you may just find yourself spending money, and not having any need to make more. However, if you play your cards right and try to follow in your parent’s footsteps, or branch out into a different field, you may be able to continue adding to this amount, making sure that the money never runs dry.

And there are five great ways to make sure that you're continuing to earn cash as you make your way through BitLife.

BitLife is available now on mobile devices.