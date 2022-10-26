How-to-get-Superstar-Mode-in-Bitlife

Outside of the standard gameplay of BitLife, players can unlock a new realm of challenges to complete. The Challenge Vault can be unlocked for a small fee, and sadly the in-game currency doesn’t cut it. But, of course, your hard work in completing these challenges will be appropriately rewarded, which is why so many BitLife players are eager to earn the Superstar Mode. But because of how sought-after this theme is, it doesn’t come easy. So read on to find out how to unlock this mode for yourself.

How to Unlock the Superstar Mode in BitLife

To unlock the Superstar Mode, you must complete 100 Challenge Vault challenges. These can be accessed by entering the main menu in the top left corner of the screen and finding the Challenges menu, which is marked with a shooting star icon. The best way to complete this task is to start with anything with the label easy and see how far you can get before moving on to slightly more challenging tasks. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough easy challenges to cover the necessary 100 to unlock the theme, but they are the best place to start — especially for new players.

Once you have unlocked the theme, you can equip it through the main menu tab. Within this screen, scroll down until you find a menu labeled Themes, signified by a half-moon icon on the left. Select this option, and you will be able to see every theme you have unlocked, and the Superstar theme will be here. Once you’ve selected it, you can apply it to your device and have a shiny golden theme instead of the standard white.

However, if you don’t have the time to devote to completing 100 challenges, then you can also purchase the theme for $5, which is the same price as unlocking the challenge vault. Of course, this doesn’t come with the same satisfaction as completing all the challenges and earning the theme, but it can be a huge time saver.

BitLife is available now on Mobile Devices.