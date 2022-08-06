BitLife Fatal Fashionista Challenge Guide: How To Be Born A Female In Italy & More

Another week, another challenge awaits you in BitLife. You’re going to need to strap on your heels and get ready for one of the most exciting challenges that have come across, as you do whatever it takes to become a Fatal Fashionista. You’ll need to complete quite a few challenges, so let’s get right into it and see what you’re going to need to accomplish this week to earn yourself a new rewards.

How To Complete Fatal Fashionista Challenge In BitLife

You’ll need to complete these five steps to complete the Fatal Fashionista Challenge.

Be born a female in Italy Become a fashion designer Kill 3+ coworkers Poison your spouse Bribe the cops to avoid arrest

Here’s how you’ll accomplish all of these tasks with ease.

How to Be Born a Female in Italy

The first thing that you’ll need to do is try and try again until you are born a female in the country of Italy. You’ll want to find and select the city of Genoa, which will allow you to be put into the Italian region. Since the game doesn’t tell you exactly where you’ll end up, you’ll need to know the name of the city that you want to start, as well as its location in Europe.

How To Become A Fashion Designer

As you make your way through life, you’ll be ready to start attending school at the age of 18. Make sure that you’re working on your Smarts as you make your way through your general schooling, and then you’ll want to select either Graphic Design or anything in the Art Field as your major. Once you graduate, you can begin looking for a Fashion Designer job, which will allow you to tick this off of your checklist.

How To Kill 3+ Coworkers

After you have found a job in your field, you’ll need to find a way to Murder 3 or more of your coworkers. Finding the worst people around, you’ll be able to accomplish this in a multitude of different ways, but make sure that you’re doing it in an inconspicuous place, to avoid further police detection. Be careful and plan to pull this off without a flaw. We recommend either using items like Poison or Elephant Laxatives if they are available, to make things harder to detect.

How To Poison Your Spouse

As you make your way through your journey in BitLife, make sure that you’ve taken the time out of your day to get onto the dating scene, and start working your way towards marriage. Once you are married, as happy as you may be, you’ll need to find a way to poison your spouse, so as soon as you are married, you can make this happen before a divorce happens, or anything worse.

How To Bribe The Police

After your spouse’s body has been discovered, you’ll want to make sure that you have plenty of money saved off to the side, so you can get the Police’s hands a bit dirty with some cash. While this may not always work, the more you offer, the higher chance you have at getting away with it, so make sure that you’re working with either some dirty cops or have plenty of cash to offer up to them.

And that's what you'll need to do to complete this weekly challenge!

BitLife is available now on mobile devices.