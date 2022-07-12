Bitlife gives the opportunity to take on any job they choose in their simulated world. With this variety of professions, challenges in the game will ask players to take on specific jobs to advance in Bitlife. One of the jobs in Bitlife that players are asked to obtain through tasks is the Carpenter job. The way to get that role may not be obvious to every Bitlife gamer. The good news is that getting the Carpenter job in Bitlife is fairly easy. In this guide, we will show you how to become a Carpenter in Bitlife.

How to become a Carpenter in Bitlife

Though getting this job in Bitlife won’t win you a lot of money, it will secure another task in the game. While some other jobs in Bitlife will ask you to get a degree by spending a lot of time educating your character after obtaining a scholarship (hopefully), becoming a Carpenter is much easier.

Fans of Bitlife can start pursuing the Carpenter profession once they get access to the full-time job section in the occupations tab with no training.

Before you can become a Carpenter, though, you will first need to become an Apprentice Carpenter, which also appears in the occupations tab. Check back in multiple times if you do not see the job the first time you check.

As your Bitlife character’s age increase, check back in to see if the Apprentice Carpenter job is available. Don’t want to wait? Just quit the game and log back in multiple times until you find the job you want.

Ranking Up to Carpenter

After getting the Apprentice Carpenter job, players will need to work in the profession for a number of years. After that, fans will get a promotion and become a Carpenter. You can either use your position to make money or try different jobs until you find one that you like, such as becoming a male stripper.

BitLife is available now on mobile devices or you can play it online here.