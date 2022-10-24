How-to-Become-a-Famous-DJ-in-Bitlife

Players will be inundated with options when choosing a career in BitLife, depending on which path they wish to take. While some players will want to go down the path of education and go to University before diving into the world of work, others will want to perfect the art of getting rich quickly. But if you have a musical bone in your body, you may want to see how you get on spinning the decks and fending for yourself as a DJ. So read on to find out how you can face the music industry and become a Disk Jockey.

How to Pursue a DJ Career in BitLife

Getting into the DJ career is one of the easiest in BitLife since you don’t have to go to University, and there are no complicated steps to take, unlike other career options. As soon as you turn 18 and unlock full-time jobs, head to the career listings and scroll until you find Disk Jockey (Record Label.) This is the only option you will have to pursue a DJ career, so if you can’t find it, it’s best to close the app, re-open it, or age your character up and keep checking. It should turn up eventually.

So once you’ve done the easy part of passing the interview and securing the job, you need to face the challenge of becoming famous, which takes a lot of hard work. You’ll need to work a few extra hours than your expected shifts to optimize your output. However, you should cap the number of hours you’re working at around 50 to prevent overloading your schedule. If you continue this work output and age up your character a few years, you’ll become a famous DJ in no time and gain access to the fame tab under activities which allows you to make a little extra cash through things like books, photo shoots, and commercials.

BitLife is available now on Mobile Devices.